Braves catcher Drake Baldwin named 2025 NL Rookie of the Year

The Atlanta Braves' rookie catcher Drake Baldwin earned one of the sport’s most prestigious first-year honors, being named the 2025 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award for the National League.

What we know:

Baldwin, 24, made his major-league debut earlier this season after being selected by the Braves in the third round of the 2022 draft. He entered spring training this year uncertain of his spot on the Opening Day roster, but an injury to veteran catcher Sean Murphy opened the door. Baldwin seized the chance and posted strong offensive numbers throughout the year.

In his rookie season, Baldwin logged a batting average of .274, hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He led all National League rookies (minimum 100 games) in RBIs, batting average, OPS (.810) and slugging (.469). His performance put him in rare company: he is the first Braves catcher to win the Rookie of the Year since Earl Williams did so in 1971.

While Bordeaux’s bat garnered much of the attention, his work behind the plate posed challenges. The Braves allowed 88 stolen bases when he was catching, the most among National League catchers this season. Still, his rapid adaptation and competence at a difficult position underscored the award voters’ confidence that his offensive production and potential outweighed the growing pains.

Why you should care:

Baldwin’s achievement is significant on several fronts:

He becomes the 10th player in franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year for the Braves, tying the New York Yankees for second-most among major league clubs.

He is only the seventh catcher in National League history to receive the honor, and the first since Buster Posey in 2010.

For a team navigating transitions behind the plate and on offense, Baldwin provides a foundation for the future.

What's next:

Following his Rookie of the Year win, Baldwin is likely to enter offseason preparation with increased expectations. The Braves may also lean more heavily on him in 2026, giving him more starts and opportunities to build on his breakout campaign. Watching how he handles the adjustments, both physical and mental,that come with being a full-time major league catcher will be key.