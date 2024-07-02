The wonderful waters of Rabun County

This content was provided by our sponsor, Explore Rabun County Ga. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Looking for a wild and wet adventure this summer? Rabun County has water-filled fun of all sorts, just a short drive away. With rivers, lakes, streams and waterfalls galore, you can beat the heat in so many different ways, without all the fuss of long lines and crowds.

White water rafting – Shoot the rapids on a wild ride down the Wild and Scenic Chattooga River, of ‘Deliverance’ fame, at one of the three rafting companies commercially licensed to operate on the Lower Segment of the river by the U.S. Forest Service. The river descends an average of 49 feet per mile over a distance of 50 miles, and boasts rapids rated from class 1 to 5. Beginners and experts alike will thrill as you plunge through the drops and cascades, soaking you through with fun and refreshment!

Mud Creek Falls

Kayaking and paddleboarding - Rent or bring your own to enjoy paddling on our many lakes or rivers.

Whether you’re an easy paddler or a world-class sportsman, there’s a course to suit you in Rabun County. Paddle the lakes while enjoying the sunset or watch the brave challenge the falls at Tallulah Gorge State Park on one of their full water release days, when the water flows through the gorge as it once did before the dam was built.

Tubing - Tube down a river or on the lake. Many of our riverside campgrounds are a great place to put your tube in and float the afternoon away on a cool mountain stream. If you would like to go a little faster, rent a boat and see how fun jumping the wake can be.

Swimming – Whether you prefer a jump in the lake or a slide down a waterfall, bring your bathing suit and let mother nature cool you off. If you prefer not to get wet, waterfalls can calm and soothe the soul simply with their beauty and peacefulness. Many of our spectacular falls can be found along an easy hike through lush, shady forests.

Fishing – Rabun County is an angler’s paradise, no matter what type of fishing you prefer. You can catch bass, walleye, bream, yellow perch, crappie, and of course, catfish, on one our many lakes. Or take to the streams to land a beautiful trout. Many of our streams are stocked, so you’re sure to enjoy your time on the water and maybe even bring home dinner! Just be sure to purchase your license before you hit the water. We have many guide services available that can get you set up and take you out, if you want to fish like a pro. And there are ponds and fish farms available for the kids to cast as well.

Horseback Riding – An unexpected way to cool off is on horseback! In Rabun County, you can take a guided horseback ride and splash down a cool mountain stream aboard your very own well-trained equine partner.

So, come to the mountains to escape the heat, get a little wet and have a whole lot of fun. There’s something for everyone, just a short trip away, in Rabun County, Georgia! Plan your adventure today at ExploreRabun.com.