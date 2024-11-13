WATCH: YSL Trial: Testimony continues in YSL trial with remaining defendants

The Brief Trial Update: Georgia's longest trial resumes with only two defendants remaining; Young Thug took a plea deal and is now on probation. Gang Ties: Prosecutors allege that Stillwell and Kendrick are linked to the YSL gang, involved in serious crimes, including murder. Young Thug’s Release: Following his plea deal, Young Thug was released on probation, with restrictions from metro Atlanta for the first 10 years.



The jury in Georgia’s longest-running trial reconvened Tuesday, even though its central figure – superstar rapper Young Thug – took a plea deal weeks earlier and is now out on probation.

Now, only Shannon Stillwell (aka SB) and Deamonte Kendrick (aka Yak Gotti) remain on trial as prosecutors work to connect them to Young Slime Life (YSL), an alleged violent street gang implicated in multiple serious crimes, including murder.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Rap star Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was released from jail on Oct. 31 after changing his plea to guilty. He left his fate in the hands of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker after being unable to negotiate a satisfactory plea deal with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Williams avoided prison and is currently serving a 15-year probation term, which includes a ban on entering the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of probation.

Three other defendants -- Quamarvious Nichols, Roadalius Ryan, and Marquavius Huey -- also took plea deals negotiated with the state.

Tuesday's testimony

Prosecutors spent most of the day on Tuesday on the 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks, which Stillwell is accused of committing. They initially presented evidence of 2 "YSL associates" known as Big and Mac. Prosecutors believe that Drinks' murder a few days later was in retaliation.

The jury was also shown helicopter footage of the police chase during which Stillwell was arrested. Stillwell's ex-girlfriend also took the stand on Tuesday.

When Will the Current Trial End?

The trial is expected to wrap up before Thanksgiving. Several witnesses appeared on the stand on Tuesday after the jury returned from a brief holiday break, and the state reportedly has only about 10 witnesses left to call.

One of those witnesses is Detective Marissa Viverito, who is allegedly connected to the leaked interrogation video of Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland.

The state previously indicated to the court that it expects to finish the case this month.

The remaining defendants have maintained that they will not accept a plea deal and are hoping for not-guilty verdicts from the jury.

What Is Young Thug Doing Now?

Since his release, Young Thug has made occasional appearances on social media.

His first two posts on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to reference his plea deal and included a provocative statement, possibly directed at former friend and collaborator Gunna (real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens).

Related: Young Thug's cryptic social media posts stirs fans, signals possible new music

Gunna, who was arrested alongside Williams, took an Alford plea on a racketeering conspiracy charge in December 2022 and was released with time served. Since then, he has faced accusations of "snitching" on Williams and other defendants.

Over the weekend, another post on Williams' X account specifically called out Gunna, saying, "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy." However, that post was quickly deleted (along with others), and it appears Williams' account may have been hacked.

Williams also recently appeared via FaceTime to a class at Emory University along with his lawyer Brian Steele.

Additionally, he met with T.I., who hinted at possibly coming out of retirement.

Rumors also circulated over the weekend that Drake reportedly flew to Georgia to see Young Thug after his release from jail and gave him $1 million in cash as a welcome-home gift. DJ Akademiks made the claim in a livestream, according to Billboard magazine.

What the Remaining YSL Trial Co-Defendants Are Charged With

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, three counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a prior felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, two counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a prior felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more. Young Thug and three other defendants took a plea deal at the end of October 2024. There are several others who were indicted who have not gone to trial at this time.