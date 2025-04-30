Inmate found dead at Bibb County Jail, investigation underway

The Brief Authorities say that an inmate was found unresponsive by corrections deputies at the Bibb County Jail on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the inmate had an "extensive medical history." The death comes a week after the Georgia NAACP demanded state and local officials make reforms at the jail over allegedly poor conditions.



Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bibb County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 62-year-old George Oliver Crafter was found unresponsive by corrections deputies just before 6 a.m.

What we know:

According to officials, Crafter was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

While the cause has not been released, officials say Crafter had "an extensive medical history."

Authorities say that Crafter was being held at the Bibb County Jail under the request of the Upson County Sheriff's Office.

The death remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed as part of that investigation.

Dig deeper:

The death comes a week after the Georgia NAACP demanded local and state officials make immediate reforms to the Macon-Bibb County Jail, saying that the organization was "sounding the alarm" over conditions at the jail.

The NAACP says it has received firsthand reports from men and women incarcerated in the jail, their families, and legal advocates that "reveal a pattern of neglect" at the jail, which is located on Oglethorpe Street in Macon.

Some of the issues the group accused jail officials of not addressing include overcrowded cells, unsanitary conditions, and inadequate medical and mental health care.

Last week, officials reported that a 21-year-old inmate had been injured when other inmates threw hot water in his face through a cell door.