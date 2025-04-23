NAACP calls for change at Bibb County Jail over 'unsanitary' conditions

The Brief The Georgia branch of the NAACP is asking state and local officials make immediate changes to the Macon-Bibb County Jail due to what it says are "unsanitary conditions." The organization says it has received reports from inmates and their families that "reveal a pattern of neglect" at the jail. This week, jail officials reported that a 21-year-old inmate was injured after other inmates reportedly threw hot water in his face while he was in his cell.



The Georgia NAACP is demanding local and state officials make immediate reforms to the Macon-Bibb County Jail, alleging that the facility has "violated" basic human rights.

The organization released a statement on Wednesday, saying it is "sounding the alarm" over conditions in the jail.

What we know:

The NAACP says it has received firsthand reports from men and women incarcerated in the jail, their families, and legal advocates that "reveal a pattern of neglect" at the jail, which is located on Oglethorpe Street in Macon.

Some of the issues the group accused jail officials of not addressing include overcrowded cells, unsanitary conditions, and inadequate medical and mental health care.

The response from the NAACP comes days after officials reported a 21-year-old inmate was injued by other inmates. Investigators say they determined the injuries were caused when hot water was thrown onto Romario Justin Casey's face through a cell door. Casey was treated for his injuries ata local hospital and was taken back into custody. While authorities say the people responsible have been identified, they have not shared any additional details.

What they're saying:

"A jail is not a sentence—it is a holding place for individuals who, in many cases, have not even been convicted of a crime," said Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs. "Yet the conditions inside Macon-Bibb turn that principle into punishment, stripping people of dignity and rights long before justice has been served. This is not justice. This is a crisis."

What's next:

The NAACP is calling for four things to be swiftly implemented in the jail:

Independent oversight and regular public reporting on jail conditions,

Urgent investment in infrastructure and medical care inside the facility,

Comprehensive mental health support for all detainees,

Expansion of non-custodial alternatives for non-violent and low-level offenses.