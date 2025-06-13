3 men arrested in drone smuggling attempt at Washington State Prison

article

The Brief Three men were arrested near Washington State Prison on June 11 after deputies tracked drone activity and discovered them attempting to drop contraband into the facility. The suspects face multiple felony charges, including trading with inmates, illegal drone use, possession of drugs, and possession of tools during a crime. Sheriff Joel Cochran warned that authorities remain vigilant and will continue prosecuting all prison contraband attempts to the fullest extent of the law.



Authorities in Washington County arrested three men Wednesday after they were caught using drones to attempt a contraband drop at Washington State Prison — the latest in a growing string of similar incidents.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to drone activity in the area on June 11 and began tracking the flight path. With assistance from K-9 units from both the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Department of Corrections, deputies located a group of suspects in a wooded area about two miles from the prison. One of the drones was still hovering overhead when the arrests were made.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Dylan Scrutchins of Acworth, 37-year-old William White of Stone Mountain, and 51-year-old Johnathan James, who is homeless. All three face multiple felony charges, including:

Six counts of trading with inmates

Two counts of illegal use of an unmanned aircraft

Possession of tools during the commission of a crime

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Despite previous arrests and warnings, authorities say attempts to smuggle contraband using drones continue.

Sheriff Joel Cochran vowed that his office, in coordination with state prison officials, will continue to treat each attempt as a serious offense and pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.