Woman accused of luring man to robbery on dating site, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman accused of being involved in a robbery.

Officials say the woman was one of two who lured the victim to the crime scene on a dating site.

What we know:

Authorities say the robbery happened on the afternoon of Feb. 25 at an apartment building on the 800 block of Oak Street SW.

The victim told investigators that he had been talking with the two women on a social media site and agreed to meet them at the location.

When he got there, the man said five men approached him and stole his Nike Jordan sneakers and money from his wallet.

After the robbery, the group fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim was not able to identify the women who allegedly tricked them, but he shared a photo of one of them with police.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.