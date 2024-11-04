Young Thug's cryptic social media posts stirs fans, signal possible new music

article

In Brief Young Thug Released : Young Thug, aka Jeffery Williams, is out after a guilty plea in his RICO case, now serving 15 years of probation. Strict Probation Terms : Williams faces a 20-year sentence if he violates probation; he’s restricted from Atlanta and associates. Social Media Buzz : Williams’ recent posts drew mixed reactions, with some fans urging caution to avoid jeopardizing his release. Judge’s Message : Judge Whitaker encouraged Williams to use his influence positively, warning of rap’s impact on youth.



Fans of rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, are eager to know what the star plans to do now that he has been released from jail. Williams recently pled guilty to six counts in a sweeping RICO case and opted to leave his sentencing to the judge rather than negotiating terms with the state.

This gamble appears to have paid off, as Judge Paige Reese Whitaker commuted his prison sentence to time served. Although Williams was initially sentenced to 40 years, with the first five to be served in prison, he will instead spend 15 years on probation, reporting to a probation officer for the first half. Additionally, a "backloaded" 20-year prison sentence will be commuted to time served if he successfully completes probation. However, failure to meet these conditions could result in Williams serving those 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a harsher sentence of 45 years, including 25 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation.

Since his release, fans have closely monitored Williams' social media.

On the night of Nov. 2, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Real plea deal jack!" This post attracted over 5,500 comments and 325,000 likes, with many commenters congratulating him on his release. Some, however, criticized Williams for not showing more gratitude given his avoidance of serious prison time.

The next day, on Nov. 3, Williams posted again on X, writing, "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter." This message elicited even more concern from fans, some advising him to "go easy on the words, bro" and "just lay low and enjoy freedom for real." Others warned that if he continued making provocative statements, his time on probation might be short-lived, suggesting that he might be inviting trouble.

A number of followers also voiced opinions on Gunna, another rapper indicted in the case. Gunna, who was arrested alongside Williams, took an Alford plea for a racketeering conspiracy charge in December 2022 and was subsequently released with time served. Since then, he has faced accusations of "snitching" on Williams and other defendants. However, Gunna maintains that he did not inform on anyone, asserting that his relationship with Young Thug remains intact.

Williams' cryptic post may also have been directed at Lil Baby, a long-time friend and collaborator. Lil Baby and Gunna had a highly productive partnership in the past, but Lil Baby distanced himself after Gunna’s plea deal and was among those who implied that Gunna was a snitch.

As part of Williams’ plea deal, he is prohibited from entering Atlanta, except for making anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentations four times a year. He is also forbidden from associating with others named in the indictment, except for his brother and Gunna, with whom he has contractual obligations.

This restriction led some fans to interpret Williams' post as a signal to Lil Baby, possibly hinting at a new song targeting "rats," a term that may or may not reference Gunna, who never took the stand in the YSL trial in Fulton County.

Shortly after Williams' post, Lil Baby responded on Instagram, writing, "I missed you mf!! Welcome home my brudda! Thank God you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack!" He added the hashtag "whateverwhasaygoes."

Earlier this year, Young Thug posted, "whatever wham says goes," affirming his continued friendship with Lil Baby.

So far, Williams has not shared any specific plans for his career, leaving fans in suspense about whether new music is forthcoming.

During sentencing, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker compared modern-day rap to WWE wrestling, where wrestlers posture and often act like they hate each other—even though they don’t.

Judge Whitaker told Williams that, whether the content is real or fake, it still has a tremendous impact on kids and young people who think it’s "cool" and believe that the only way to succeed is by being a "gangster in the streets." In reality, she emphasized, those paths more often lead to being shot, killed, or imprisoned.

Judge Whitaker also expressed her hope that if Williams continues to rap, he will use his influence to show kids that there are better ways out of poverty than connecting with the powerful guy at the end of the street selling drugs.

She concluded by saying that she wants Williams to aim to be more of the solution and less of the problem in the future.