WATCH: YSL RICO Trial resumes for remaining defendants after Young Thug's plea deal

The Brief The YSL trial is expected to resume on Monday with the two remaining co-defendants. Last week, rapper Young Thug and three other defendants entered plea deals after multiple days of negotiations between the prosecution and defense. Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, and Shannon Stillwell remain on trial.



The YSL RICO Trial will resume on Monday following last week's bombshell plea deals that ended with rapper Young Thug released from jail.

On Thursday, the rapper, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, pleaded guilty to gang, drug, and gun charges at the Fulton County Courthouse.

"I want to say sorry to my family, my mom … my mom's got 11 kids - I can't say all their names - you know. My managers, my kids are not here … really everybody that's got anything to do with this situation, I'd like to say sorry," he told the court.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Young Thug to 40 years with the first 5 to be served in prison, but commuted to time served. He will then serve 15 years on probation, with the first half requiring him to report to a probation officer. In addition, he faces 20 years in prison following probation if he is unsuccessful with his probation.

As part of his plea deal, the rapper had to leave the metro Atlanta area after his release and must stay away for the first 10 years of his probation, except for weddings, funerals, graduations or serious illness of family members.

Young Thug will also be required to do four annual live anti-gang, anti-gun violence presentations at metro Atlanta schools or community organizations that work with children.

"I want you to try to be more of the solution and less of the problem," Whitaker said.

Previous plea deals in the YSL trial

Along with Young Thug, three other co-defendants entered plea deals for their charges. Rodalius Ryan, also known as Lil Rod, and Marquavius Huey, known as Qua, took deals Wednesday afternoon in the Fulton County court. On Tuesday, 29-year-old Quamarvious Nichols, accepted a plea deal. All but one charge against Nichols were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to a RICO charge.

Before the trial began, Gunna, another high-profile Atlanta rapper, pleaded guilty to a charge with a deal that allowed him to avoid additional time in custody. Gunna said that he did not admit guilt and was pleading guilty in his best interest.

After the plea deals, only two defendants remain on trial: Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, and Shannon Stillwell.

On the same day that Young Thug took his deal, Gotti announced that he would continue standing trial.

Douglas Weinstein, who represents Gotti, stated his client "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

What the remaining YSL Trial co-defendants are charged with

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been following this trial for nearly a year following a jury selection process that took almost 10 months. It's now the longest running trial in the history of Georgia.