DEA agent shoots man, woman during traffic stop confrontation in Calhoun, FBI investigating

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI are investigating after officials say a DEA agent shot a driver and passenger on a Calhoun road.

Authorities have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop on Outlet Center Drive.

What we don't know:

Officials with the Calhoun Police Department say that the incident began at 11:30 p.m. when a member of the agency's Special Operations Unit tried to stop a vehicle on the road.

During the attempted stop, officials say the vehicle accelerated toward the agent, in what they said "appeared to be an intentional attempt to strike him head-on."

The agent fired shots, hitting the driver and a woman who was also inside the vehicle.

Authoriteis say the FBI has taken over the investigation.

What they're saying:

"We can confirm that the stop was initiated by one of our marked units, and from our agency’s perspective, all actions taken were within policy," Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle wrote in a statement. "All of our personnel are safe, and no local officers were injured during the incident."

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details about what led the officer to initiate the stop or the conditions of the two people shot inside the car.

The identities of the two have also not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.