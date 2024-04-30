Young Thug trial takes unexpected break on Tuesday afternoon

During Day 69 of the trial in Fulton County involving Young Thug and his associates, it appears that a member of the jury may have experienced a medical emergency.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but a court officer was heard inquiring about someone's well-being before informing Judge Glanville of the situation.

In response, the judge called for a comfort break. Law & Order, serving as this week's pool camera for media coverage, was instructed to turn off its camera—a departure from its usual practice of keeping the camera on even during breaks for public viewing. As of now, the court has not officially confirmed any medical emergencies.

A total of 18 jurors, comprising 12 regular members and 6 alternates, were sworn in back in November.

It has been nearly two years since Young Thug, legally known as Jeffery Williams, was indicted.

Notably, the jury selection process for this trial was the lengthiest in Georgia's history, and the trial itself is anticipated to span over a year. Opening statements were delivered on Nov. 27, 2023.

After about half an hour, Judge Glanville came back and advised the court that today's session would be ending and court will resume at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Glanville told the jury before he dismissed them that he hoped their colleague's health will improve.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

Several of the original defendants have already entered pleas and made deals with Fulton County.

