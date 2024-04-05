Young Thug trial: Judge denies request to remove lead prosecutor

article

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville has declined the request made by Young Thug's attorney to remove a lead prosecutor, Adrienne Love.

Brian Steel, representing Young Thug, argued in a motion filed Monday that Love had essentially become an unsworn witness due to the nature of her questioning of a witness during the trial.

Steel accused Love of inserting herself into the proceedings, but Judge Glanville ruled against the request.

Love took over as lead prosecutor after Don Geary left the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for a position with Gwinnett County.

Earlier this week, Glanville told prosecutors they need to pick up the pace or court may be scheduled to start earlier in the day or take place on the weekends.

The state told the judge they plan to call 150 witnesses over 120 court days, which is about 6 or 7 months. Prosecutors initially said they planned to call approximately 700 witnesses.

The issue came up after attorneys for defendant Deamonte Kendrick filed a motion asking the judge to limit the number of witnesses.

Jury selection in the case began on Jan. 4, 2023. Opening statements did not take place until 10 months later on Nov. 27. There have been multiple delays and problems with the jurors which has resulted in just 54 days of actual proceedings.

The trial is set to resume on Monday morning.

Arrest of Young Thug and associates

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested in May 2022 on charges of participating in gang activity and violating Georgia's criminal racketeering law as part of YSL, which stands for Young Slime Life or Young Stoner Life.

Multiple associates of Young Thug were arrested, including rappers Gunna and Unfoonk. Some of those arrested were charged with violent crimes such as murder, attempted robbery and more.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Gunna and Unfoonk take deals

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered an Alford plea in December 2022 and was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 4 years suspended.

Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, pled guilty in 2022. He was given a 10-year probation. However, police found a gun in Grier's car in May 2023 and he was sent to prison.

Several other co-defendants have also ped guilty and reportedly admitted that YSL is both a music collective and a criminal group, including Slimelife Shawty, who took a plea deal in December 2022.

Shawty, whose real name is Trontavious Stephens, has already testified in the trial.

However, Derontae Bebee rejected a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years – 5 years in prison and 10 years on probation.