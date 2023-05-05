Young Thug's brother arrested Thursday during traffic stop

The brother of rapper Young Thug, who is currently waiting for his trial in Atlanta to begin on numerous RICO charges, was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers pulled over a black Mercedes on Cleveland Avenue at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

As officers approached the driver, they detected the strong smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Suspecting the presence of narcotics, a K9 unit was called in to investigate. The police dog quickly alerted to the scent of drugs within the car, prompting the officers to remove the occupants from the vehicle for a thorough search.

During the search, officers discovered a handgun stashed away in the driver's door panel. The driver was identified as Quantavious Grier, who was subsequently taken into police custody. Grier, who goes by "Unfoonk," was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm, a violation of his status as a convicted felon.

In addition to the weapon, Grier was also charged with improper window tint and a safety belt violation. The officers also accused Grier of being involved in criminal street gang activity. However, no drugs were found on the scene, and no other occupants in the vehicle were charged.

The black Mercedes was impounded as part of the ongoing investigation. Grier was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he will remain until his scheduled court appearance.

Grier was arrested along with Young Thug, whose real names if Jeffery Lamar Williams, in May 2022 along with two dozen others.

Grier pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge in December in order to avoid prison. As part of the deal, he was sentenced to 12 years, which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years of probation.

After his release, Grier reportedly responded to people who accused him of turning on his brother, Young Thug. According to his deal, he is required to testify during the trial, but he can also plead the 5th amendment to avoid self incrimination. Additionally, he was ordered to perform community service, abide by a curfew, and not own a gun.

It is unknown at this time how his arrest will affect his plea deal.

Jury selection for Young Thug's trial started in January. Hundreds of potential jurors have been interviewed, but a jury has not been seated. It is unknown when the trial for Young Thug and the other defendants will begin.



