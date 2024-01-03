Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial Day 13 | Former co-defendant Trontavious Stephens could testify

A former co-defendant in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his YSL associates could take the stand in a Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday.

Trontavious Stephens, who goes by the street names Tick and Slug, got a plea deal in December 2022. As part of the deal, Stephens must testify truthfully and cannot invoke his Fifth Amendment right on the stand.

Stephens faced up to 20 years on a single RICO count but got off with just a 10-year sentence with 2 years and time served. The rest will be served on probation.

The court proceedings are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial Day 12 recap

The jury spent Tuesday listening to the accounts of former Perimeter Mall Security Guard Dwight Hutchins. His testimony was in reference to Act 51 of the indictment which revolved around a 2015 incident at the mall which prosecutors say began when Young Thug and several others were escorted out of the mall for riding hoverboards.

Former Dunwoody police officer Mark Stevens and Officer Sean Lenahan also took the stand to testify about the mall incident.

Prosecutors allege that while in a car, Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, allegedly threatened to shoot security guard Christopher May in the face. On that stand, Hutchins claimed he did not think he wrote the report.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue that YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

Who else is charged in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial?

Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it’s in his best interest to plead guilty.

During Gunna’s plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma’am" when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.

The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang — Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens — were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.

The remaining defendants are Marquavius Huey, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report