Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial Day 12 | Testimony continues after delay over jail stabbing

The trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants is expected to resume after a three-week delay due to the stabbing of one of the defendants in the Fulton County Jail.

The jury is expected to hear more witness testimony as the trial resumes following the lengthy delay - yet another roadblock in what has already been a long case.

The court is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

What happened to Shannon Stillwell?

Shannon Stillwell (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Shannon Stillwell has spent the last three weeks recovering from the stabbing which happened after court had wrapped for the day on Dec. 10, 2023.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Stillwell was stabbed by another inmate, Willie Brown, during a fight between the two men, who were housed in the same zone. The cause of the fight wasn't known, the release said.

Willie Brown (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department in July 2020 on several charges, including aggravated assault, murder and cruelty to children, and is being held without bond.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office told FOX 5 Stillwell would be "placed appropriately," following the incident but could not explain exactly what that meant.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville dismissed court the following day, but it was clear it would take longer for Stillwell to be well enough to participate in his own defense. Glanville told the jury that "given the length of time" it may take for officials to address the situation, "It might be more prudent to recess you for the holidays" as of Dec. 12, 2023.

Who is Shannon Jackson?

Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson and "SB," is one of five defendants charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of Donovan Thomas Jr. in 2015. Thomas, 26, was shot and killed at a barbershop in Castleberry Hill. Two other victims - one a 14-year-old boy - were also shot. Prosecutors say Thomas was a major figure in a rival gang and whose death is said to have sparked an escalation in violence. Young Thug is accused of renting the car used in the drive-by shooting.

What are the charges young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

Who else is charged in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial?

Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it’s in his best interest to plead guilty.

During Gunna’s plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma’am" when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.

The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang — Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens — were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.

The remaining defendants are Marquavius Huey, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report