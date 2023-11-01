Jury seating expected this week in Young Thug YSL trial

A jury is expected to be seated this week in the YSL (Young Slime Life) trial centered around rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

The trial, which began back in January, has faced a series of delays and complications, with not a single juror having been seated thus far.

Young Thug, along with six other defendants, stands accused of operating a street gang known as YSL. According to prosecutors, the gang is allegedly responsible for a string of violent crimes, including murder. The prosecution has recently expanded its witness list, while the defense is still awaiting crucial evidence in the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asserts that Williams played a pivotal role in the YSL street gang's criminal activities. Meanwhile, the rapper maintains his innocence.

Seating of the jury was originally scheduled to take place after Thanksgiving but was moved up to this week after attorneys expressed concern about their clients receiving a speedy trial. The jury will be chosen from 48 people who have qualified.

Young Thug has been in jail since May of last year. He and 27 others were charged with 56 violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Since then, many of his co-defendants have pled guilty and accepted deals.

The RICO indictment was filed on May 9, 2022. Initially, Williams was only named in counts one (conspiracy to violate RICO) and 56 (participation in criminal street gang activity). Count 56 alleges that he was in a position of leadership within USL and was either directly or indirectly involved in acts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft, sale of drugs and other criminal acts.

He was later indicted on 6 additional counts after searches of his home. If Williams is found guilty on all counts, he could face life in prison.