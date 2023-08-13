Young girl's lemonade stand raises money for farm after 2 dozen horses killed in fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY - The community in Cherokee County is helping out after a barn fire killed more than two dozen horses in Ball Ground.
A young girl named Piper was at the barn for a horse-riding lesson just hours before the fire and after she heard what happened, she organized a special lemonade fundraiser.
The fire happened on Aug. 6 at Blue Springs Farm.
All the proceeds from the fundraiser on Saturday will be given directly to the owners of the horse barn.