Young girl's lemonade stand raises money for farm after 2 dozen horses killed in fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Lemonade fundraiser for horse barn

CHEROKEE COUNTY - The community in Cherokee County is helping out after a barn fire killed more than two dozen horses in Ball Ground. 

A young girl named Piper was at the barn for a horse-riding lesson just hours before the fire and after she heard what happened, she organized a special lemonade fundraiser.

The fire happened on Aug. 6 at Blue Springs Farm. 

All the proceeds from the fundraiser on Saturday will be given directly to the owners of the horse barn.