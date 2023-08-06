Dozens of horses perish in Forsyth County barn fire

Dozens of horses are dead after a fire burned through a barn in unincorporated Forsyth County Sunday morning.

Smoke reported in the area of Old Preserve Trail prompted Forsyth County firefighters to investigate at around 6 a.m. That's when they learned there were animals trapped in a structure fire located at 9533 Old Preserve Trail.

Officials believe the fire had been going for quite some time before the first 911 call came in, due to how advanced it was when they arrived.

Unfortunately, 26 horses died and the barn was deemed a total loss.

Firefighters are still working to determine what led to the fire and said their investigation will continue over the coming days as they speak to the property owner and the associated insurance companies.