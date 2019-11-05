You Decide 2019: Results and Election Night highlights

Residents across north Georgia and metro Atlanta took to the polls on Tuesday to determine the outcome of key municipal races.

A runoff election will be held Dec. 3 in races where a single candidate did not get the 50 percent plus one majority needed to outright win.

As with most non-presidential or non-gubernatorial elections, turn out was extremely low.

SEE MORE: Election Night headlines from across the nation

Some voters in Cobb County were surprised to be filling out a paper ballot as part of a pilot program in Georgia.

Six other Georgia counties, including Bartow, Carroll, and Paulding County, served as pilots for the state's new electronic ballot-marking devices, which print out a paper ballot for voters to review before officially casting their votes.

SEE MORE: Cobb voters use paper ballots in election pilot program

Advertisement

Election Night highlights:

DeKalb County:

The cities of Avondale Estates, Brookhaven, and Stonecrest have voted to keep their current mayors. Jonathan Elmore, John Ernst, Jr., and Jason Lary will be serving another term in their respective cities.

Lynn Deutsch beat Terry Nall with 61 percent of the vote to become Dunwoody's next mayor.

Shameka Reynolds beat Cindy Thomas with 61 percent of the vote to become Lithonia's next mayor.

Meanwhile, Joseph Geierman (39 percent) and incumbent Donna Pittman (28 percent) will be headed towards a runoff.

More results from DeKalb County

Fulton County:

Bianca Broom (35 percent) and incumbent Jack Longino (25 percent) will be headed to a runoff to determine who will serve as mayor of College Park.

Hapeville voted to keep Mayor Alan Hallman for another term.

More results from Fulton County

Gwinnett County:

Grayson and Norcross voted for their incumbent mayors.

See more results from Gwinnett County

Cobb County:

Despite the wide field, Austell residents chose to re-elect Ollie Clemons, Jr. with 54 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, in Smyrna, it appears Derek Norton, with 47 percent of the vote, and Ryan Campbell, with 25 percent, will be headed towards a runoff in December.

See more results from Cobb County

Clayton County:

In Morrow, the incumbent mayor, Jeffery Detar, who pulled 39 percent of the vote, will be heading towards a runoff with John Lampl who gained 47 percent of the vote.

See more results from Clayton County

Carroll County:

The city of Bowden voted to keep its mayor. Jimmy Chaffins beat challenger Logan Jackson with 82 percent of the vote.

Betty Cason will be the first woman to serve as the mayor of Carrollton. She received more than 60 percent of the vote against challenger Walt Hollinsworth.

See more results for Carroll County

Elsewhere:

Bill Grant was overwhelmingly voted in as Canton’s next mayor with 75 percent of the vote.

Hall County passed its local one-percent sales tax by 70 percent.

Frank Moran will serve as Hiram's next mayor.

It looks like the Griffin Mayor race will be going into a recount with Douglas Hollberg leading Daa'ood Amin by only 15 votes.

See more results from Cherokee, Clarke, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth Counties

Social Circle has chosen to elect David Keener as their new mayor, ousting incumbent Hal Dally.

Walnut Grove's Steven Moore beat out Carol Witcher by three votes, but with 100 percent of the precincts reporting, only three votes were cast. The city has a population of about 1,395 according to the U.S. Census as of 2017.

It looks like incumbent R. Daren Perkin and Matt Peevy will soon be seated on the Buford Board of Education.

See more results from Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding Counties

The so-called Sunday Brunch Bill passed in every city and county which took up the issue during this election. The measure allows for establishments to pour alcohol as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays. Here are the municipalities which approved the sales:

Covington - 66 percent approved

Cumming – 58 percent approved

Hampton - 62 percent approved

Henry County – 61 percent approved

Hiram - 64 percent approved

Lilburn - 68 percent approved

Locust Grove - 58 percent approved

McDonough - 62 percent approved

Monroe - 62 percent approved

Moreland- 59 percent approved

Morrow - 53 percent approved

Newnan – 73 percent approved

Rome – 65 percent approved

Stockbridge - 68 percent approved

Suwannee - 78 percent approved

See more results from Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Walton Counties

Full Results: