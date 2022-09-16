Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say

article

Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman.

Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.

Brown's son Joshua Doughy said his mother was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, where she met up with someone she connected with online. He said she drove there in her 2020 black Chevy Impala but never came back home.

Monday, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said they found a vehicle similar to Brown’s Impala.

Investigators on Friday confirmed Brown’s body was found inside the car. They have not released a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed.

Investigators say they have not yet ruled out foul play, but they say it is still too early in the investigation. It was also not immediately clear how long the car had been there prior to deputies finding it.

