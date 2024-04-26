Elberton Police reveal details about shooting incident Monday night

article

The Elberton Police Department has released details about a shooting incident on April 22.

The police department says a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and subsequently appeared in court. He has since been remanded to a Youth Detention Center pending trial.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old bystander injured during the shooting has been discharged from the hospital and is anticipated to recover fully.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that 18-year-old Christopher Lydell Thomas Jr. discharged a firearm into a crowd. He has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and other related offenses. Thomas surrendered to authorities on April 25 and is presently awaiting a bond hearing at the Elbert County Detention Center.

Another individual, 20-year-old Trontaveous Latrez Mattox from Elberton, was also implicated in connection with the shooting. However, Mattox is currently evading law enforcement and is considered a fugitive.

Mattox, known to have a history of trouble in the Second Street Community despite not residing there, is barred from the area due to prior criminal activity. Authorities urge anyone who spots Mattox to contact 911 immediately.

While the identity of the 14-year-old juvenile cannot be disclosed, images of Thomas and Mattox, aged 18 and 20 respectively, have been provided for identification purposes.