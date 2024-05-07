Stolen mail in a stolen car: Police arrest ex-postal worker

Stolen mail was found inside a stolen car. Cobb County police say the woman with the car used to work for the U.S. Postal Service.

Police officers spotted a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Spring Road. A little while later, they saw a woman identified as 39-year-old Ebony Williams, get in the vehicle.

"It was a rental car. The rental car company had reported the car as stolen because the person who rented the car did not return the vehicle on purpose," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

Officers looked inside and found letters scattered throughout the vehicle addressed to various people and businesses. None were addressed to Williams. However, she did have a connection to the letters.

According to court records, Williams "admitted to being a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service where her occupation was a mail carrier."

"During that time, it is believed that she took mail that she was supposed to deliver and some of that included checks that she retained for her own purposes," said Sgt. Smith.

Ebony Williams (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Police say this is in no way a victim-less crime because there are dozens of people who never received checks that belonged to them.

"I just want to emphasize the effort of these officers in what they did in locating the stolen car, the person responsible for it and then determining that person was related to other crimes as well," said Sgt. Smith.

Williams was booked into the Cobb County Jail on theft and forgery charges. Because there is stolen mail involved, inspectors from the USPS are also involved.