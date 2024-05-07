Alcohol license for Kroger on Metropolitan Parkway recommended for approval

The Atlanta License Review Board has recommended the permit to sell alcohol at the Metropolitan Parkway Kroger be granted. This recommendation follows the board's decision to delay the ruling for nearly two weeks.

The meeting was pushed up two weeks after scheduling conflicts.

Community members who frequent the southwest Atlanta store raised concerns about the cleanliness of the property. They claim the location is plagued with fruit flies, filthy bathrooms, and trash in and around the store.

Moreover, residents expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the store, describing it as a mess. However, Kroger representatives countered, emphasizing that the store meets all requirements and has received approval from the Department of Agriculture.

A group of residents along with Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis toured the store Sunday to see if the store was in better shape. Residents say that tour came after Kroger leadership refused to meet with them.

Residents at the meeting told the board they wanted to push the decision back even further to allow for further review.

The decision now defaults to the mayor, who will need to sign off on the permit.