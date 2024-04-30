Are new Kroger gaming machines meant to prey on shoppers?

Newly installed gaming machines inside the Kroger on Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton are causing an uproar.

These coin-operated amusement machines dispense prizes in lieu of cash.

Outraged residents, business leaders and state and local government officials say the machines don't belong inside a grocery store.

They accuse Kroger of specifically targeting residents in this low-income area to generate revenue.

"I think it's a bad image for our neighborhood and on this side of town. I'm trying to figure out why this store was selected," Felicia Conn-Payton told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Conn-Payton is a member of the Old National Merchants Association.

"Upgrade the store and that will probably increase the revenue here. That's what we are looking for," she said. "We're not looking to have gaming slot machines inside a grocery store where families are trying to shop for groceries."

We reached out to Kroger for comment. A company spokesman told FOX 5 they are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for customers and that.

"The locations of the coin-operated amusement machines were chosen with our customers’ convenience and safety in mind. They were placed in partitioned areas of the store that are not visible from the outside and are separated from store traffic. Additionally, we are excited to bring additional support to the lottery-funded Hope Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships and grants to nearly 84,000 Georgia youth annually."

South Fulton Councilwoman Natasha Williams Brown contacted Kroger's corporate office to voice her concerns.

"You introduce machines that have a history of inviting unwanted behaviors into the community and causing problems, illegal payouts," she explained.

Brown and State Rep. Debra Bazemore are urging Kroger to pull the gaming machines from the store.

"We do not need an extra problem here, and then you are bringing in more police, more security, people need to feel safe when they are walking and shopping here," Bazemore said, "and so hopefully the conversation she and I will have next week will be productive."

A Kroger spokesperson said the Old National location "is one of several stores involved in this pilot program. We will continue to evaluate as we consider plans to expand further."