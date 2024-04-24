Kroger on Metropolitan Parkway denied alcohol license until it makes changes

The Atlanta License Review Board has postponed a decision on a request by Kroger to sell alcohol at its Metropolitan Parkway location.

This delay follows opposition from community members who frequent the Southwest Atlanta store, insisting that Kroger address cleanliness concerns before proceeding.

Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the store, describing it as a mess. However, Kroger representatives countered, emphasizing that the store meets all requirements and has received approval from the Department of Agriculture.

The Board stated that the store must implement changes before it can revisit Kroger's request for an alcohol sales license. The next License Review Board meeting is scheduled for May 21.