One person shot near the Gallery at South DeKalb

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 3, 2025 8:58pm EDT
DeKalb County
One person was shot in the 2800 block of Candler Road in DeKalb County, according to police. 

The Brief

    • The DeKalb Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting not far from the Gallery at South DeKalb.
    • One person was shot, according to police, and their injuries are serious.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said one person was shot near multiple businesses in the 2800 block of Candler Road.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew in the area said crime scene investigators showed up to the area around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. 

What's next:

A police spokesperson said they will provide FOX 5 with updates once more is known. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb police and a FOX 5 crew on scene. 

