One person shot near the Gallery at South DeKalb
One person was shot in the 2800 block of Candler Road in DeKalb County, according to police.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said one person was shot near multiple businesses in the 2800 block of Candler Road.
What we know:
The DeKalb Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting not far from the Gallery at South DeKalb.
One person was shot, according to police, and their injuries are serious.
A FOX 5 crew in the area said crime scene investigators showed up to the area around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.
What's next:
A police spokesperson said they will provide FOX 5 with updates once more is known.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb police and a FOX 5 crew on scene.