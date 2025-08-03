One person shot near the Gallery at South DeKalb

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One person was shot in the 2800 block of Candler Road in DeKalb County, according to police.

Police said one person was shot near multiple businesses in the 2800 block of Candler Road.

What we know:

The DeKalb Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting not far from the Gallery at South DeKalb.

One person was shot, according to police, and their injuries are serious.

A FOX 5 crew in the area said crime scene investigators showed up to the area around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

What's next:

A police spokesperson said they will provide FOX 5 with updates once more is known.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.