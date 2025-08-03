Palestinian boy in Atlanta for life-changing medical care

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A young Palestinian boy is in Atlanta to receive medical care after losing limb in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

The Brief The boy, named Yassin, is one of 11 children recently evacuated from Gaza for humanitarian medical care. Yassin lost both legs and a finger in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The nonprofit organization Heal Palestine helped coordinate Yassin’s evacuation and is assisting with his care in Atlanta.



A young Palestinian boy arrived in Atlanta on Sunday to begin urgent medical treatment after surviving an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

What we know:

The boy, named Yassin, is one of 11 children recently evacuated from Gaza for humanitarian medical care. His journey to Atlanta marks a critical turning point in his recovery.

Yassin lost both legs and a finger in the airstrike. He also suffers from severe malnutrition, further complicating his condition. His father and brother were killed in separate attacks during the ongoing conflict.

Despite the trauma he has endured, Yassin remains hopeful. He dreams of walking again using the prosthetic limbs he will receive here.

"He will be evaluated first to see if he needs surgery," a medical team member said. "Then he will be fitted with a prosthetic," said Ghada Elnajjer, with HEAL Palestine.

What's next:

All of Yassin's medical expenses will be paid for.