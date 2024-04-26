Clayton County police announce bust of 'magic mushroom' grow house

Clayton County police recently made a significant bust involving a "magic mushroom" grow house, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. According to authorities, these mushrooms have been gaining popularity but are also "extremely dangerous."

A police major stated during a press conference on Friday that this was the largest quantity of mushrooms he has encountered, totaling nearly 60 pounds. The grow operation was discovered a residence in Atlanta that had been under surveillance for an extended period.

Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at the property on Seabright Lane following multiple complaints from neighbors. Inside, they uncovered a mushroom cultivation operation, from the early stages of growth to harvest. Additionally, authorities seized 400 grams of marijuana, three firearms, and Oxycodone pills.

The police are emphasizing their growing concern surrounding magic mushrooms, noting their potential for inducing hallucinations and erratic behavior.