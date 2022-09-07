Deputies: Newton County woman missing for days after leaving home

article

Deputies are searching for a Newton County woman who disappeared over Labor Day weekend.

Officials say Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown and hazel eyes.

According to investigators, Brown was last seen wearing a black T-shirt dress with the number 10 on it in white, a bracelet, a watch, and sneakers.

Officials say she drives a 2020 black Chevy Impala with the Georgia license plate CUQ6437.

If you have any information about Brown's disappearance, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1453.