Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say

Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle.

Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.

Brown's son Joshua Doughy said his mother was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, where she met up with someone she connected with online. He said she drove there in her 2020 black Chevy Impala but never came back home.

(Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Monday, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said they found a vehicle similar to Brown’s Impala.

"It’s got some similarities to her vehicle at this time," said Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the vehicle was a body, but investigators would not confirm it was the same car.

"The vehicle was towed to GBI and they’re doing a thorough investigation," said Sgt. Redlinger.

As of Monday evening, the sheriff’s office said Brown’s case status was listed as "still missing."

Investigators said it might not be until the end of the week before more information is released.