WWE sends Atlanta Braves custom title belt to celebrate World Series win

article

WWE is celebrating the Atlanta Braves' World Series victory and fans of both wrestling and baseball can have their own part of history.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The wrestling organization said they are sending the Braves a custom WWE Championship to celebrate the team being the World Series champions.

The belt has the WWE's "World Heavyweight Champion" logo in the center surrounded on both sides with the Braves' logo and references to the World Series.

BRAVES WORLD SERIES PARADE PLAN: ROUTES, START TIMES, EXPECTATIONS

This isn't the first connection the WWE has to the Braves during this season. Third baseman Austin Riley used legendary WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's music as he stepped up to bat during the run-up to the World Series.

Braves fans who want to rep their team can also buy their own WWE Championship Title with officially licensed Atlanta Braves World Series champions side plates here.

ATLANTA COUPLE BETS ENGAGEMENT ON BRAVES WORLD SERIES WIN

And for wrestling fans, WWE will be back in Atlanta for WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day in 2022 at State Farm Arena.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS