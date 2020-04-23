Woodstock salon reviews new safety procedures on eve of reopening

Some Georgia businesses are taking advantage of the governor lifting the statewide shelter in place order beginning this Friday, but they are also figuring out a new way to do business as the state is issuing guidelines to operate safely.

Those businesses will be putting in place extra precautions to keep staff and customers safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues. FOX 5 visited Salon Gloss in Woodstock on the eve of the reopening of Georgia businesses.

The salon has been closed for nearly five weeks and when the owners Tim Timmons heard about it, he was filled with emotions. Timmons said he wanted to get his employees back to work but do it safely. He thinks he has come up with a plan to do just that.

Timmons walked FOX 5 News through how staff plans to take the temperature of each customer, give them hand sanitizer followed by a mask and gloves. These are just some of the new safety precautions he and his staff will take when they open their doors again Friday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Timmons admitted he was shocked when he heard Gov. Brian Kemp gave the green light for businesses like his to open as early as Friday. He thought the date would be extended through May. But he said he understands he has a responsibility to the public, his staff, and his family.

Timmons said the last few weeks has given him a lot of time to think about safety. not only will clients be wearing face masks and gloves, so will his employees, along with protective gowns and by next week, face shields. Meanwhile, the front doors of the salon will remain open, staff will disinfect surfaces every hour on the hour and social distancing will be followed. Each station will have about seven to 14 feet in between.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Timmons relates to people hesitant with businesses like his reopening, but he said the virus is here and not going away. He said the best he can do is try his best to work around it. He said it is a personal choice, but he and his staff will do what they can.

Timmons said as of now they're booked through Wednesday.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----