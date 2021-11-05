Troup County woman charged with murder after 2 bodies found in lake

article

Deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the discovery of two bodies in a Troup County lake in August.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The bodies of Marcus Caswell, 46, and Travis Lodato, 31, were pulled from West Point Lake in Troup County less than 24 hours apart. Caswell's body was recovered on Aug. 9. Lodato's body was recovered on Aug. 10.

Officials say both victims had been shot at least once, with Caswell having been shot in the head.

Caswell’s family told FOX 5 that he and Lodato were roommates and that he had recently become a grandfather and was planning to walk his daughter down the aisle soon.

The body of Marcus Lee Caswell was discovered in West Point Lake with a gunshot would to the head, investigators said.

On Nov. 1, a grand jury indicted Abbrianna Marie Williams for the murder of the two men.

Deputies arrested Williams on Thursday and charged her with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of making a false statement.

Previously, investigators arrested 39-year-old Joshua Nutt, charging him with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

Officials say they do not expect any more arrests in connection to the case.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS