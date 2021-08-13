Man charged with murder after two bodies recovered from West Point Lake

article

A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to two bodies that were found in a Georgia lake earlier this week.

The bodies of Marcus Caswell, 46, and Travis Lodato, 31, were pulled from West Point Lake in Troup County less than 24 hours apart. Caswell's body was recovered on Aug. 9. Lodato's body was recovered on Aug. 10.

On Thursday, Troup County investigators arrested Joshua Nutt, 39, of Lower Big Springs Road. He was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

"My investigators have worked non-stop since they received this case on Monday and to have a suspect in custody in a matter of days speaks to their dedication to the job and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work" said Sheriff James Woodruff.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake in the area Lower Glass Bridge Road in regards to a possible body that was floating in the lake.

The investigation is on-going.

