Woman caught on camera shoplifting from liquor store, police say

article

Carrollton police are asking the public for help finding a woman wanted for shoplifting from a package store.

Officials say earlier this week, the woman went to Carrollton Beverage and got out of the store with stolen bottles of Hennessy and Crown Royal.

Police shared surveillance video on Facebook of the woman, who was wearing a blue jacket, orange hoodie, and a hat.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Carrollton detectives at 770-834-4451.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE