Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.

Authorities handcuffed, searched and arrested Johnson before taking her to jail intake.

"The audacity of these offenders is astounding," says Sheriff Melody Maddox. "Not only are the incidents occurring in broad daylight, but they do not seem to realize that we are watching them. That is, until they are arrested."

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has made a concerted effort to fight smuggling at the jail. Chief Deputy Randy Akies gave a stern warning to people trying to sneak items to inmates during a press conference in June after four people were charged when deputies swarmed suspects accused of attempting to drop contraband at DeKalb County Jail.

"We will arrest you and house you with the individuals you are trying to send contraband to," Akies said.