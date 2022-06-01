DeKalb County authorities discover dozens of contraband items in random jail sweep

In DeKalb County, a multi-agency sweep of the jail has uncovered dozens of contraband items according to authorities with the sheriff’s office. Officials said about 50 deputies, officers and K-9 officers took part in "Operation: Spring Clean."

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Police assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in the random sweep of about 80 jail cells.

"We’ve made it very clear that this will be something we would not tolerate. This is for the safety of the inmates, the employees as well as the community," Sheriff Melody Maddox said during a news conference Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office provided video of their operation at that news conference as well as a display of some of the items they found.

"We have confiscated nearly 15 shanks, three cell phones, a contraband line, which is also known as a ‘fishing line’, and some other unauthorized items," Chief Deputy Randy Akies said.

DeKalb County deputies show off items confiscated during a random sweep of contraband at the jail this week. (FOX 5)

Authorities said those fishing lines were used to get cell phones and smoking paraphernalia into the jail. Discovery of those lines helped ID several inmates suspected of trafficking contraband to other inmates.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Akies explained that the sweep was part of a broader operation they call ‘Eyes in the Skies’. The focus of that operation since January of this year has been targeting individuals outside the jail trying to sneak in contraband.

"We are smarter than the average criminal…approximately two to three weeks ago we (were) able to apprehend several individuals that (were) outside of the facility attempting to make a contraband drop," he said.

DeKalb County deputies, seen in an image from video provided by the sheriff’s office, search a jail cell for contraband. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DeKalb deputies charged four people last month for plotting a drop through unauthorized contact with inmates. Surveillance video showed the drop and the arrests that followed. The charges ranged from conspiracy to commit a felony to crossing the guard line to possession of marijuana with intent.

"What takes place in jail operations certainly has the potential to filter inmates while they’re being transported to the DeKalb County Court Complex," Akies added.

Advertisement

Sheriff Maddox said their efforts to eliminate contraband inside the jail have been with public safety at the forefront and Operation: Spring Clean has been a success so far. During Wednesday’s news conference, law enforcement officials promised to continue to set up these operations to let inmates and others know it won’t be tolerated.