Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of North Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of north and northeast Georgia starting at midnight Tuesday.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday for Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, and White County.

Officials say residents should expect freezing rain and ice of up to one-tenth of an inch, especially at high elevations.

The NWS is warning residents of the county to be careful, saying that there is a possible threat to life or property and that they should prepare for power outages.

If you are driving in the area, expect difficult travel conditions, especially around bridges and overpasses.

Drivers should also prepare for the possibility of the roads re-freezing and black ice Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

