South African chain supporting Atlanta Jamaican restaurant after fire

A popular Jamaican restaurant that suffered a devastating fire in April is getting a little bit of help from an international restaurant chain.

Nando's PERi-PERi Chicken, a South African chain with two restaurants coming to Atlanta, is footing the bill for 404 free meals from the Dat Fire Jerk Chicken food truck on Tuesday.

The food truck is parked in front of what was the restaurant on Northside Drive, which has been reduced to rubble.

The public is invited to enjoy a free meal from Dat Fire starting at noon.

Any meals left over after 4 p.m. will be donated to PAWkids.

"As a fellow flame-grilled dining destination that recognizes the importance of serving the authentic flavors of different cultures to the community, we were heartbroken to hear that Dat Fire Jerk Chicken caught fire," Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken USA CEO John Fisher said in a statement. "We are honored to support Dat Fire and their campaign to rebuild by helping them serve the Atlanta community with their famous jerk chicken."

The owners have also launched a GoFundMe to help with the rebuilding effort.