Dat Fire Jerk Chicken's plan to rise from the ashes

A popular Jamaican restaurant went up in flames over the weekend in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood, but that is not the end of this story. Despite Dat Fire Jerk Chicken being in ruins, on Monday the team still served up fresh food at the site on Northside Drive from a food truck.

"We're going to stay resilient, and we've been blessed to have the food truck, which gives us an opportunity to still cook food and serve the community," said owner Chef Jay John.

Their food truck is now parked in front of what was the restaurant on Northside Drive, which has been reduced to rubble.

"With the help of my family and our community and our customers, we're going to get through it," John said.

Despite the menu being limited, customers still came out to show their support.

"I saw the truck out here, I saw everyone here, so I just pulled over," said Albert Wright. "It's lunchtime, and so I came to show support."

"Unfortunately, it happens. The blessing is nobody got hurt, and I think they'll be stronger than ever next time they put up their next facility," said Alphonso A'Qen-Aten Jackson.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ The owner of Dat Fire Jerk Chicken pledges to rebuild after a fire over the weekend. (FOX 5)

People in the community say the restaurant has been a staple in this area for nearly a decade. They say it is nice to see them back two days after losing everything.

"Because you’re down 21 points at half, you don’t say I'm taking the ball and going home," said Andre Jamal Walker. "You got to keep playing. So, from their point of view, they're not going to close."

John says serving food from their truck is part one of their big comeback.

"I'm not going anywhere, it's going to take a lot more than this," he said. "It's going to take a lot more than that to put us down."

The owners of the restaurant say the fire was accidental.

They launched a GoFundMe to help with the rebuilding effort.