Firefighters respond to restaurant fire on Northside Drive

Firefighters responded to a fire at 226 Northside Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Atlanta fire department.

The address belongs to Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, a popular Jamaican restaurant.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a one-story brick structure with heavy flames visible. They immediately initiated a defensive (exterior) fire attack and effectively contained the fire to the front of the building.

All lanes on Northside Drive were temporarily closed while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

