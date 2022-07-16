Wig snatcher caught on camera at Stonecrest Mall

Police are looking for a wig snatcher at the Stonecrest Mall.

Treshawna Sampson, who owns the wig shop Yes, I’m Beautifulll at the Stonecrest Mall, says she’s out of thousands after the brazen thief ran off with the pricey merchandise.

The exclusive video obtained by FOX 5 shows the woman running out of the store with two wigs and the mannequin heads along with them on Friday afternoon.

"She snatched the wig off literally and took off running out the store," Sampson said. "She took a 50-inch wig which is very, very expensive, $1200. She snatched that. And another wig that was 34 inches which is $875."

Sampson said it happened right before her eyes in a split second.

"We looked over there, and she was touching the wigs and next thing you know she grabbed two heads and ran out the door," she said.

Sampson, who said she’s worked with Summer Walker, Latto, and other celebrities, says it’s a crushing blow to her small business as they’ve been trying to cope with inflation.

"Unlike other people, I didn’t have a lot of help to start my business, so I take it really really personally, and it hurts to my core," she said. "I’ve been seeing a lot of hair companies being targeted as well, so I just pray that they catch her before she can get anyone else."

In June, FOX 5’s Eric Perry reported that a thief broke into a wig store in Fayette County and stole $40,000 worth of hair.

Sampson has offered a one thousand dollar reward for information on the theft, along with a free wig.

"I hope that they find her," Sampson said. "And my wigs."

She asks anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to call DeKalb County Police at (770) 724-7841.