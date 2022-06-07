Fayette County store owner says thief stole about $40,000 in hair

A business owner says it was an extreme invasion of privacy when a thief broke into her store and stole more than $40,000 worth of hair.

"Don’t steal from people because karma is amazing," business owner Latasha Harris said.

It was a wake-up call from police that no business owner wants to get.

Surveillance video shows the man who stole from the Hair Xchange on Highway 85 in Fayette County.

Latasha Harris is a wholesale hair supplier who has been in the hair business for nearly two decades. She says nothing like this has happened before.

"He kicked the door in and went under the door. He went in and had bags in when he came. He took a mega amount of wigs. He ran here to the highway and came back. He filled our trash bags up and then he came back," Harris said.

Video shows the man inside filling up bags with expensive, valuable and precious hair for a long time.

"He was in there for 43 to 53 minutes," she said. "That’s a long time. It’s unbelievable to me that he was here and was so patient with stealing,"

Harris said the man took about $40,000 worth of hair.

The store is nestled between businesses, and she believes she was targeted.

"Hair is very light and can be taken very easily, so I think we were targeted," Harris said.

Harris says this will not stop her business but hopes someone will come forward to help get this man caught.

"That’s what frustrates me is that someone can come into your place and violate you and it feels different. The energy feels different when someone breaks in," Harris said.

If you know anything about this come forward. You can remain anonymous.