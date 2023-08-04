Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | August 2023

article

Here's the latest roundup of restaurant news for metro Atlanta. If you'd like to submit an item for this list or a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

EVENTS

Angela Simmons, founder of Angela's Cakes, is making a special appearance from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at Sugar Factory Atlanta on Peachtree Street NE to promote limited-edition vegan funnel cakes. The cakes include the Classic Funnel Cake with powdered sugar; Blueberry Funnel Cake topped with housemade blueberry compote; Fresh Fruit funnel cake topped with fresh strawberries and bananas; Nutella Funnel Cake topped with Nutella; and Fresh Fruit Nutella Funnel Cake topped with strawberries, bananas and nutella.

Spaceman Lounge at the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta is celebrating International Beer Day on Aug. 4 with the launch of the new "Spaceman" beer. The beer was created by Ironmonger Brewery. There will be a guest DJ and "beer delights" from Chef Josh Hopkins during the celebration from 7 to 11 p.m.

Monday Night Brewing is celebrating its 12-year anniversday with a bash at Monday Night Garage on Aug. 5. The party from noon to 10 p.m. will feature specialty brews, cocktails made with its new line of Sneaky Pete Spirits, delicious food and festival-style live music headlined by the Atlanta indie-rock group Gringo Star. General admission is $45 and concert-only is $35.

The Point in Druid Hills is hosting its last Biergarten Night on Aug. 5. There will be live music, food from a variety of vendors, lawn games and more.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar in Fayetteville is celebrating National Oyster Day on Aug. 5. Join Chef Andrea Montobbio on the covered patio as he shucks $2 fresh oysters and serves them raw, baked and fried. There will also be white wine specials and a brand-new gelato cart.

TWO urban licks is hosting a Tiki and Oyster Luau from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 to celebrate National Oyster Day. There will be plenty of fresh oysters, raw and grilled, and colorful and fruity tiki drinks. Tickets are $50 per person.

Ocean & Acre at Halcyon Forsyth is celebrating National Oyster Day with $1 raw oysters and live music on the pation between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other oyster dishes will also be available including a fried oyster platter, chargrilled oysters and more.

Dirty Rascal at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead will host the Beyhive Buckhead Drag Brunch featuring Trinity K. Bonet of RuPaul's Drag Race on Aug. 13. Each general admission ticket includes access to one of the two-seating brunch shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., an entree and a mimosa. VIP tickets include an opportunity to meet and greet with Trinity K. Bonet from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. After brunch, attendees are invited to the official RENAISSANCE Day Party at Tesserae, the exclusive rooftop bar at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead, with Atlanta-based DJ, producer, and radio personality, DJ Jazzy T.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Hopdoddy Burger Bar now has 4 locations in the metro Atlanta area: Druid Hills, Cobb Parkway, Perimeter Town Center and Forsyth. In honor of the Atlanta launch, Hopdoddy is launching their happiest happy hour to date available only at Atlanta locations. Starting Aug. 7, every Sunday through Thursday, guests who sit at the bar will get half off anything on the menu. The August Burger of the Month is The Bodega, which features a chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and doddy mayo, all wrapped up deli style. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from every purchase of the Goodnight Good Cause Burger or the Texas Sling cocktail will be donated to local musicians in August.

August Burger of the Month: The Bodega

Miller's Ale House has opened a new location in Snellville. Other current Georgia locations are in Alpharetta, Dawsonville, Kennesaw, and McDonough. The new 7,202-square-foot restaurant features Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 239 plus guests, more than 60 TVs and a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls. Miller’s also offers a new MAD value menu across all locations that includes lunch specials and new deals of the day starting at $6.99 and all-day everyday deals with entrees starting at $9.99. It also features a late-night happy hour menu, with discounts on select appetizers and sandwiches starting at $5.99, plus drink specials starting at $3.99 each Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. The new Snellville restaurant opens daily at 11a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has a new location opening Aug. 16 at 2973 Cobb Parkway SW. This is Snooze’s fifth Atlanta-area location, joining North Buckhead, Midtown, Piedmont Park and Alpharetta. Additional Snoozes are planned in Georgia, including forthcoming locations near the Mall of Georgia and Perimeter. Snooze specializes in innovative breakfasts made with responsibly sourced, fresh ingredients.

NEW MENU ITEMS

BrewDog on Krog Street NE has added several new items to its menu, including Brisket Mac N Cheese made with 10-hour braised Angus brisket and baby rigatoni; Hickory BBQ Baby Back Ribs served with apple slaw and fries; Crispy Cod, Mushy Peas & Tartar Sauce Sandwich; Cauliflower Wings; and the Strawberry Cheesecake Freakshake.

Wayback Burgers has added a new burger to its menu -- The "X" Burger. Anyone with the name of Elon will receive a free "X" burger during the month of August.

Olga Kitchen's beloved midwest Mediterranean food is now being offered through Gyro Fresh. Popular menu items include gyros (which are called Olgas after the restaurant’s founder Olga Loizon), Greek salads and Snackers. Gyro Fresh is available for delivery and carryout now through Doordash in partnership with Franklin Junction.

OTHER

Maggiano's Little Italy (multiple locations) is continuing to support Make-A-Wish with its 20th year of the iconic Eat-A-Dish campaign. The campaign focuses on a limited-time menu that pledges $1 from each item including: crab cakes; Wish Celebration surf and turf trio; chocolate cannoli cake; Lavender Wish with Tito's vodka and sparkling wine; and Wish Lemondate. Campaign ends Aug. 23.

National Whataburger Day is happening Aug. 7 and 8 and Whataburger customers can enjoy a free Whataburger by ordering through the Whatburger App. The free Whataburger offer will only be available for pick-up in the restaurant, curbside or delivery when ordered through the Whataburger App.

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is offering all teachers and school staff with a valid ID a free regular appetizer through Aug. 14. Valid at all locations. O'Charley's is also offering $25 chicken tender or chicken alfredo family-style meals Mondays through Thursdays for the month of August.