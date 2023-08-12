Atlanta's BrewDog adds several new tasty dishes to its menu

BrewDog's latest additions to the menu have truly impressed. The Classic Cobb Salad ($15.95) stands as an exemplary rendition of this dish, featuring crisp romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and perfectly ripe avocado. Complemented by a generous serving of bacon and eggs, it upholds the essence of a well-crafted Cobb Salad.

The Mexican Street Corn Dip ($11.95) has an irresistible allure, with a tendency to become a delightful habit. Despite the imminent arrival of more delectable dishes, the temptation to continue indulging was hard to resist. Eventually, we had to beseech the server to remove it from our midst.

Our opinions diverged when it came to the Chipotle Corn Ribs ($12.45), which were visually captivating but invoked mixed feelings. While one palate found them utterly delightful, another seemed less swayed, though we suspect personal aversions might have played a role (who doesn't like corn?!?!).

As for the Best Ever Crabcakes ($15.95), they held their own but didn't achieve standout status. Admirers of crabcakes will find them satisfying, yet we've encountered more exceptional renditions elsewhere. In stark contrast, the Cauliflower Wings ($9.95/$13.95) were an unequivocal hit, boasting a delightful burst of flavors.

A resounding favorite emerged in the form of the Fish 'N' Chips ($24.95). The impeccably fried beer-battered cod, accompanied by skin-on perfectly salted and textured fries, won unanimous favor. Impressively, even the self-proclaimed pea skeptic in our midst attested to the surprisingly palatable nature of the mushy peas.

Without a doubt, the standout dish that commanded unanimous acclaim was the Brisket Mac N Cheese ($24.95). This culinary masterpiece, which was a departure from traditional mac n' cheese, captivated our taste buds with its remarkable flavors akin to beef stroganoff. It truly transcended expectations. But, we all agreed that a name change would possibly benefit the dish.

To culminate the dining experience, the Death By Chocolate is a must for chocolate enthusiasts. It's a double chocolate, fudge brownie cake that promises an indulgent finale.

As expected from BrewDog, the establishment's beer offerings remain a highlight, boasting an impressive selection of 28 taps offering a blend of local and in-house brews.

For those seeking alternative libations, the craft cocktails present an enticing array. The Elvis Paloma, blending tequila, Elvis Juice, grapefruit, soda, and lime, provides a refreshing option. The Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita, a fusion of tequila, triple sec, lime, and jalapenos, offers a delightful kick. Additionally, the Woah, Blackberry, crafted with gin, blackberries, lemon juice, and soda, beckons as a compelling choice.

BrewDog is a relative newcomer to the Atlanta dining scene. It was founded in Fraserburgh, Scotland, in 2007 and has locations in the UK, Germany, Australia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Las Vegas, Nevada. The Atlanta location opened in October 2022 just off the BeltLine Eastside Trail at The Stove Works, next door to Krog Street Market. There's plenty of space for diners (and their dogs on the covered patio) in the 12,000-square-foot bar and restaurant. The food and beer are not the only reasons to visit BrewDog, however. Recent events included a chance to create a tie-dye masterpiece and play 70s-themed music bingo; a Mariah Carey vs. Taylor Swift brunch; Bends & Brews (free yoga class followed by beer); and weekly trivia competitions.