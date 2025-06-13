Over $6M in stolen electronics recovered in massive Georgia porch pirate operation

article

The Brief Gwinnett County authorities dismantled a criminal enterprise involved in stealing and reselling electronics worth millions across Georgia and the Southeastern U.S. The investigation led to the arrest of ten individuals and the seizure of over 5,000 stolen electronic devices, $1.2 million in cash, eight vehicles, and five firearms. The operation was supported by multiple local and federal agencies, including the FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security, with ongoing efforts to resolve the case fully.



Authorities in Gwinnett County say they’ve broken up a major criminal enterprise responsible for stealing and reselling millions of dollars’ worth of electronics across Georgia and the Southeast.

The backstory:

The investigation began in November 2024, when the Gwinnett County Police Department’s General Crimes Unit began looking into a series of porch piracy thefts at multiple locations throughout the county. A key breakthrough came with the arrest of Cristopher Guerrero and Aldopher Valdez Sosa, who were caught in the act of stealing packages. That arrest led investigators to meeting times and locations associated with the larger operation.

Over the next seven months, detectives uncovered a wide-reaching criminal network accused of stealing, trafficking, and exporting electronic devices. Authorities say the suspects shipped stolen electronics both domestically and potentially overseas.

Investigators used video surveillance and license plate data from the FLOCK camera system to identify multiple homes linked to the ring. Surveillance of those properties revealed a steady stream of transactions and helped detectives identify additional suspects.

What we know:

On May 29, officers executed a coordinated takedown involving six search warrants and more than 30 arrest warrants. The searches were carried out at three locations in Gwinnett County, two in Doraville, and one in Johns Creek.

Ten people were arrested and charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Twenty-four additional arrest warrants were issued for crimes including retail property fencing, theft, fraud, and possession of burglary tools.

Authorities seized:

Over 5,000 stolen electronic devices, including phones, tablets, laptops and gaming consoles, valued at more than $6 million

$1.2 million in U.S. currency

Eight vehicles

Five firearms

More than 2,000 of the recovered devices were confirmed stolen or fraudulently obtained and have been returned to wireless carriers, police said.

Those arrested include:

Kong Zhen Ni, 40, of Norcross

Sunquan Ni, 37, of Lawrenceville

Zi Qi Fu, 37, of Lawrenceville

Shenghua Tian, 46, of Doraville

Bin Wen Lin, 34, of Johns Creek

Sufang Ni, 34, of Johns Creek

Chuansheng Fu, 28, of Doraville

Le M. Tang, 58, of Doraville

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Guerrero, 25, and Valdez Sosa, 22, both of Lawrenceville.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing. Gwinnett detectives are continuing to work with the District Attorney’s Office, the State Attorney General’s Office, and federal partners to bring the case to a full resolution.