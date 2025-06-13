Gwinnett County man sentenced to life for deadly baby shower shooting
NORCROSS, Ga. - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a deadly shooting erupted during a baby shower in Gwinnett County last year.
What we know:
Esteven Avila-Vega, 28, was sentenced Friday to life in prison plus five years following his conviction for a shooting that killed 39-year-old Angel Mendoza-Ramirez on April 16, 2023. The incident took place during a family gathering on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross, where children were present.
The violence began after a relative at the party accidentally shot himself in the leg while intoxicated. According to prosecutors, Mendoza-Ramirez intervened and secured the weapon to prevent further danger.
Pepperwood Trail in Norcross (FOX 5)
An argument followed, during which Avila-Vega demanded the gun be returned. Instead, prosecutors said, he pulled out his own firearm and shot Mendoza-Ramirez multiple times, continuing to fire until his weapon was empty.
Avila-Vega was arrested at the scene that same day.
On June 2, a Gwinnett County jury found him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Source: The Gwinnett County Superior Court is the source for this article.