Fatal shooting on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross, killer sought

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Gwinnett County Police Officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a person shot on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who was later pronounced dead due to an apparent gunshot wound. The victim's identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units have conducted an on-scene investigation and are currently following leads. The motive behind the incident remains unclear at this time, and the investigation continues.

Gwinnett County Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Those who may have information are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. For anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.