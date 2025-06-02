Man found guilty of deadly shooting at Gwinnett County baby shower
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County jury has found a man guilty of murder and other charges connected with a shooting at a baby shower in Norcross.
Authorities say that 28-year-old Esteven Avile-Vega fired more than a dozen shots during the event while children were in attendance.
What we know:
Prosecutors say the shooting happened at the event on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross on April 16, 2023.
According to information presented in court, the incident began when a relative became inebriated and shot himself in the leg. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Angel Mendoza-Ramirez, took the gun away to prevent any other misfires. Mendoza-Ramirez's turned into an argument, with Avile-Vega demanding the weapon be returned, officials say.
Pepperwood Trail in Norcross (FOX 5)
At some point during the argument, prosecutors said that Avile-Vega pulled out his own gun and started firing - continuing to pull the trigger even after emptying the weapon.
Officers arrested Avile-Vega the same day. Last week, a jury found the man guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
What they're saying:
"There is no place for gun violence in Gwinnett County, but a baby shower is an especially egregious place to be armed," said Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "Our hope is that this verdict gives Mr. Mendoza-Ramirez’s family healing that they truly deserve."
What's next:
Avila-Vega will be sentenced at a later date.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 5 reporting.