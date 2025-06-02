Man found guilty of deadly shooting at Gwinnett County baby shower

article

The Brief A jury has found a man guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and other charges in connection with a shooting at a Norcross baby shower in 2023. Prosecutors say Esteven Avile-Vega emptied his handgun and continued pulling the trigger after killing his victim. According to investigators, the situation began as an argument after an inebriated relative shot himself in the leg.



A Gwinnett County jury has found a man guilty of murder and other charges connected with a shooting at a baby shower in Norcross.

Authorities say that 28-year-old Esteven Avile-Vega fired more than a dozen shots during the event while children were in attendance.

What we know:

Prosecutors say the shooting happened at the event on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross on April 16, 2023.

According to information presented in court, the incident began when a relative became inebriated and shot himself in the leg. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Angel Mendoza-Ramirez, took the gun away to prevent any other misfires. Mendoza-Ramirez's turned into an argument, with Avile-Vega demanding the weapon be returned, officials say.

Pepperwood Trail in Norcross (FOX 5)

At some point during the argument, prosecutors said that Avile-Vega pulled out his own gun and started firing - continuing to pull the trigger even after emptying the weapon.

Officers arrested Avile-Vega the same day. Last week, a jury found the man guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

"There is no place for gun violence in Gwinnett County, but a baby shower is an especially egregious place to be armed," said Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "Our hope is that this verdict gives Mr. Mendoza-Ramirez’s family healing that they truly deserve."

What's next:

Avila-Vega will be sentenced at a later date.