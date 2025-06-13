Cold case mystery: Cherokee County authorities intensify efforts to identify 2013 skeletal remains

article

The Brief Authorities are renewing efforts to identify skeletal remains of a Black male found in Cherokee County in 2013, estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old. New details released include images of the man's shoes and a forensic facial reconstruction; a collapsible baton found on the man suggests possible security or law enforcement experience. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward.



The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is renewing efforts to identify a man whose skeletal remains were discovered nearly 12 years ago in a wooded area off South Cherokee Lane in Woodstock.

The backstory:

The remains were found in July 2013 and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which determined they belonged to a Black male estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old. An autopsy indicated the man likely died sometime between February and July of that year. Investigators said he may have been homeless.

What we don't know:

In 2016, the GBI released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes of generating new leads. Despite those efforts, the man’s identity remains unknown.

The sheriff’s office released additional details this week, including images of the shoes believed to have belonged to the man and a photo of the facial reconstruction. Investigators also noted that a collapsible baton was found in a nylon pouch on the man’s belt, suggesting he may have had some form of security or law enforcement experience.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the reconstruction or has information is asked to contact the agency.