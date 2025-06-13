Cold case mystery: Cherokee County authorities intensify efforts to identify 2013 skeletal remains
CANTON, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is renewing efforts to identify a man whose skeletal remains were discovered nearly 12 years ago in a wooded area off South Cherokee Lane in Woodstock.
SEE ALSO: GBI releases forensic facial reconstruction in unsolved case
The backstory:
The remains were found in July 2013 and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which determined they belonged to a Black male estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old. An autopsy indicated the man likely died sometime between February and July of that year. Investigators said he may have been homeless.
What we don't know:
In 2016, the GBI released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes of generating new leads. Despite those efforts, the man’s identity remains unknown.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office released additional details this week, including images of the shoes believed to have belonged to the man and a photo of the facial reconstruction. Investigators also noted that a collapsible baton was found in a nylon pouch on the man’s belt, suggesting he may have had some form of security or law enforcement experience.
(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
What's next:
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the reconstruction or has information is asked to contact the agency.
The Source: The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is the source of this article.